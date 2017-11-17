Woman Passed Out in Car With Toddler, Heroin Found Hidden in Candy Wrapper

On Wednesday, November 8, 2017, Deputy Walker from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the parking lot of Family Dollar at Smallwood Village Center in Waldorf, for the report of an adult female passed out in a vehicle.

Police learned later the adult female was Crystal Lynn Demarr, 39, of Mechanicsville, and the child was a two-year-old male.

When police arrived, they observed a white female passed out behind the wheel of a white Chevy Malibu with the vehicle running and a small child unrestrained in the back seat.

Police opened the door and yelled to her asking her if she was okay. She jumped up when she heard them and started looking around to figure out where she was. Police asked her if she had used any heroin and she said, “I took a couple of 30’s and then said two Percocet pills,” they also asked her for her identification and she provided them a credit card with her name on it.

As EMS were arriving on the scene, police asked her to exit her vehicle so they could check her, as she exited the vehicle police observed a pipe on her seat. When police took the pipe out of the vehicle, the woman said “I snort heroin with it”. She told police, “I use heroin, cocaine, pills and marijuana”.

Police conducted a search of the vehicle, and they recovered a straw with suspected heroin or cocaine residue inside the plastic covering to a pack of Newport cigarettes. Police also found a “Now and Later” candy wrapper, inside the wrapper was a foil with a white power substance, that was suspected to be heroin. When police conducted a field test on the substance, it tested positive for heroin.

Police searched the Charles County Sheriff’s Office computer system for Crystal Lynn Demarr which was the name on the credit card, and the photo in the computer system was a positive match for the person they were out with.

Police asked her about the child in the back seat and she said the child is the son of s friend of hers. The mother of the child was contacted to respond to the scene to pick up the child. The mother told police, “I left my child in the care of Crystal, who was supposed to be at the Cadillac Motel with the child, and not out driving around.”

After the mother took her child, Police arrested Demarr and transported her to the Charles county Detention center for processing.

Demarr was charged with neglect of a minor, possession of heroin and possession of drug paraphernalia.

