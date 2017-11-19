St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Warrant Sweep – 11/18/2017





On November 9, 2017, members of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, Maryland State Police, and Parole and Probation, participated in a joint warrant sweep.

The warrant sweep took place in St. Mary’s County, and as a result of the combined efforts, the following thirteen individuals were arrested:

Mary Alice Alexander, age 46, of Suitland, was arrested for Fraud/Bad Check.

Cortez Leonard Alls, age 27, of Lexington Park, was arrested for CDS Possession-Not Marijuana and CDS Possession-Paraphernalia.

Tiarra Laschelle Brooks, age 41, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Fail to Comply-Peace Order.

Timothy Wayne Brooks, age 46, of Park Hall, was arrested for Possession with Intent to Distribute, Driving under the Influence, and Driving While Suspended.

Brian Carroll Eberle, age 30, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Violation of Probation.

Zamantha Juana Gutierrez, age 40, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Failure to Appear.

Kyle Wayne Jones, age 24, of Leonardtown, was arrested for Assault 2nd Degree.

Troy Allen Jones, age 25, of Dameron, was arrested for CDS Possession-Not Marijuana.

Chaude Amore Leaver, age 25, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Failure to Appear/Theft.

Steve Donnell Maddox, age 58, of Piney Point, was arrested for FTA/Assault 2nd Degree.

Travis Renard Snyder, age 28, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Driving While Suspended.

Robert Leroy Thomas, age 29, of Lexington Park, was arrested for Child Support/Non-Compliance.

Andre Garrett Turner, age 32, of Great Mills, was arrested for FTA/Driving While Intoxicated.