Troopers Statewide Prepare For This Thanksgiving Holiday

With extra traffic expected this Thanksgiving holiday, Maryland State Police will have additional troopers on patrol who will be using a variety of initiatives to keep traffic moving, respond quickly to highway incidents and take appropriate enforcement action when violations are observed that threaten the safety of travelers.

Beginning next Thursday, troopers from each of the 23 Maryland State Police barracks statewide will be focusing enforcement efforts on impaired driving, aggressive driving, speeding, distracted driving and other violations that often contribute to highway tragedies, especially during holiday seasons. Additional troopers will be working overtime assignments funded by highway safety grants from the Maryland Department of Transportation Highway Safety Office.

Troopers from the JFK Highway Barrack patrol I-95 from north of Baltimore to the Delaware line. They will focus on keeping the interstate traffic moving expeditiously and minimizing delays caused by crashes and traffic violations. Troopers will also be working high visibility patrols at the Maryland House and Chesapeake House rest areas to deter crime and assist travelers moving through the state.

Troopers from the Golden Ring, Westminster, Bel Air and Waterloo Barracks will all be conducting DUI saturation patrols in their counties. Increased patrols will occur from Thanksgiving through Sunday.

The Frederick, Hagerstown, Cumberland, and McHenry barracks are deploying extra troopers along I-70 and I-68, with the largest number of troopers working during the peak travel times. Like troopers working other interstates, they will focus on keeping traffic moving and assisting motorists who need help.

Troopers on the Eastern Shore will be directing their heaviest enforcement to Rt. 50 and Rt. 13. Impaired driving and speed enforcement will be the priorities there.

The Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division will be launching operation “Night Owl.” This operation will start on Sunday, November 19 and conclude on Thursday, November 23, 2017. This operation will be launched to increase commercial vehicle enforcement and criminal interdiction efforts leading up to the Thanksgiving holiday weekend. Troopers assigned to this operation will work high visibility patrols during traditional nonpeak hours.

Troopers from the Rockville, Forestville and College Park Barracks will have increased patrols on I-495, I-95 and I-270. Troopers are being warned to be extra vigilant, due to more than one dozen troopers being struck so far this year alone.

In addition to working enforcement in cooperation with local police departments, troopers will be working closely with personnel from the Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration. SHA provides significant help arranging detours at crash sites and conducting courtesy patrols to assist motorists.

Drivers can check travel conditions and delays before traveling. SHA provides up-to-date traffic and road conditions at roads.maryland.gov, or chart.state.md.us. Traffic conditions are also available at md511.org, or by safely dialing 511 on your cell phone.

Troopers are urging travelers not to drive distracted and to make traffic safety their first priority whenever they are behind the wheel. Help us keep Maryland highways safe throughout this upcoming Thanksgiving weekend.

