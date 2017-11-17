Arrest Made in Great Mills Road Armed Robberies

During the month of November, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to three separate incidents where a robbery was reported. Deputies made contact with victims and witnesses who confirmed an unknown African American male brandished a handgun while demanding money; the suspect subsequently fled the scenes on foot. Based on information provided it was determined the crimes had been committed by the same individual.

The investigations were continued by the Criminal Investigations Division, and detectives identified a fourteen year old male from Lexington Park, as the individual responsible for the crimes.

On November 15, 2017, the juvenile was apprehended and transported to Boy’s Village of Maryland in Cheltenham.

The juvenile will remain detained at the facility pending further court proceedings. Additional criminal charges are forthcoming.

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office would like to thank the Maryland State Police and the Department of Juvenile Services for their assistance with this investigation.

Anyone with further information is asked to contact Detective Brian Fennessey at (301) 475-4200 extension *8103 or by email at brian.fennessey@stmarysmd.com.

