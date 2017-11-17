Temple Hills Man Wanted by St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office for Attempted Murder

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently seeking the whereabouts of James Reginald Flanagan, 21, of Temple Hills.

On November, 11, 2017, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of River Bay Townhomes, in Lexington Park, for the report of a shooting.

Through the course of the investigation, Flanagan was developed as a suspect. Flanagan currently has an open warrant for Attempted First Degree Murder, in connection with this case.

Anyone with information on the incident or whereabouts of Flanagan is asked to contact Detective Scott Ruest at (301) 475-4200 extension * 2297 or by email at Scott.Ruest@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also contact the Sheriff’s Office at (301) 475-8008, or Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333, and tips can also be sent via text to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).

