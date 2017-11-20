UPDATE: Drive By Shooting Reported in Chesapeake Ranch Estates

UPDATE 11/20/2017 – Official Press Release from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office : On November 18, 2017 at approximately 4:40 p.m., a call was dispatched for a shooting that had occurred at 11713 Big Bear Lane in Lusby. Patrol units from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office arrived on scene and found that a male had in fact been shot.

Detectives and Crime Lab from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded.

It was determined that a person known to the victim was sitting in a car while the victim was standing on the outside of the vehicle. The suspect then shot the victim with a handgun striking him with non-life threatening injuries. The victim was transported for medical treatment and released within 24 hours.

As this is an ongoing investigation the Sheriff’s Office is not releasing the victim’s name nor the suspects name at this time.

This was an isolated incident and further details will be released as the investigation progresses.

Detective Josh Buck of the Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Bureau is the lead Detective, and can be contacted at 410-535-1600 Ext: 2765

11/19/2017: On Saturday, November 18, 2017 at approximately 4:30 p.m., Deputies from the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office responded to residence on Big Bear Lane, in Lusby.

Witnesses told police a drive by shooting had taken place.

First responders treated a male subject in his late teen for a gunshot injury.

The patient was transported by a Maryland State Police helicopter to an area trauma center.

A lookout was placed for a silver GMC Envoy, occupied multiple times.

Witnesses reported the shooter was seated behind the driver during the shooting.

One of the occupants of the Envoy was described as having long hair, another having a Mohawk style haircut.

No further information is available at this time.

