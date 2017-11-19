Commander Byron Smith (Ret), 56

Commander Byron Smith (United States Navy (Retired) Byron Smith, 56, of La Plata, Maryland, passed away peacefully at home on November 13, 2017, after a courageous battle with cancer. Byron was born on November 28, 1960, to Robert Smith and Mary Viola Smith in Malden, Massachusetts. He grew up in Guilderland, New York and married Jaqueline Smith in 2006. They have three sons; Leo, Lincoln and Grant. He graduated from Florida Institute of Technology in 1980 and was employed by Taylor Diving and Salvage in Belle Chase, LA as a Life Support Technician

Byron was commissioned in the U.S. Navy in 1985. He became a Naval Aviator in 1989 and flew EA-6B Prowlers under the call sign “Trouble”. He deployed onboard the USS Forrestal (CV-59) and the USS Dwight D. Eisenhower (CVN-69). He earned a Master of Science and Aeronautical Engineering Degree from the U.S. Naval Post Graduate School in 1992. Upon leaving active duty, Mr. Smith joined the General Electric Company as a Six Sigma Black Belt and became an International Sourcing Manager and Supply Chain Manager for GE Transportation Systems. He then assumed the role of Strategic Sourcing Manager with Axcelis Technologies in Beverly, Massachusetts. As a U.S. Navy Reservist, Commander Smith was recalled to active duty. In 2007, he reported to Naval Forces Europe and Africa in Naples, Italy. In 2008, he joined the Naval Forces Europe and Africa staff as government service employee and in 2011, was appointed Director of Africa Engagement. In 2015, he earned a Master’s Degree in Strategic Studies from the U.S. Army War College. He joined the Navy International Programs Office in December 2015 as the Director of Plans and Programs Integration.

In addition to his wife, Jacqueline, and their sons, Leo, Lincoln and Grant, Byron is survived by his mother, Mary Viola of Port St. Lucie, Florida and his sisters Valerie Ingersoll of Clifton Park, New York and Lorna Davila of Port St. Lucie, Florida; his niece, Brandi Brothers (Eric); their children, Pierce and Caydence of Saratoga, New York and his nephew, Adam Davila of Ft Lauderdale, Florida. Byron was a good man, a wonderful father and a loving husband, brother and son. He would capture you with his smile and his integrity. He will be truly missed by all he encountered along his journey. He celebrated life, the people he met along the way and the opportunities presented. A wonderful man, with a sense of humor, courage and strength.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 30, 2017, with visitation at 11AM until time of service at 12 noon at Briscoe-Tonic Funeral Home, 2294 Old Washington Rd, Waldorf, Maryland.