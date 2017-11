Peacefully on Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Blanche Adams, of Hyattsville, MD, went home to be with the Lord.

Friends may visit with the family on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 9:00 am until time of service 11:00 am at FIRST BAPTIST CHURCH OF HIGHLAND PARK located at 6801 Sheriff Rd, Landover, MD 20785. Interment will follow at Fort Lincoln Cemetery in Brentwood, MD.