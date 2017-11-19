On Wednesday, November 15, 2017, Wendy Renee Francisco, 43 of Brandywine, MD, entered into eternal rest. Wendy was one of six children, born on December 23, 1973 to parents, Johnny Solis Francisco and Mildred Francis Francisco. She was the mother of two beautiful children, Molly Morris and Jack Morris, whom she loved with her whole heart. Wendy’s profession was an IT Specialist and she was smart as a whip at any electronics and technology. Wendy was a beautiful, gentle soul, who had many friends and a lot of close family members. She had a beautiful smile with a personality to match. In her spare time she enjoyed spending time with her family and especially going to thrift stores and yard sales with her mother. She also enjoyed going to oyster fest, crab feast and dinners at the local American Legion and local churches with her father and siblings. She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Timothy Michael Morris; her loving brother, Steven Michael Francisco and her loving grandmother, Alice Marie Francisco.

Wendy leaves to cherish her memories her two children, Molly and Jack; parents, Johnny and Mildred Francisco; grandson, Dylan and soon to be born granddaughter, Lilah; brother, John Anthony Francisco (Tina) and sisters, Katherine Marie Bassford (David), Theresa Ann Francisco and Debra Ann Francisco.

Friends may gather with the family on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 2 pm until Life Celebration Service at 3 pm at the BRISCOE-TONIC FUNERAL HOME, at 2294 Old Washington Road, Waldorf, MD. The interment will be private.