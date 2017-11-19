Jesse Ignatius Farrell, 37, of Avenue, MD passed away on Wednesday, November 15, 2017 at MedStar St. Mary’s Hospital.

He was born July 5, 1980 in Leonardtown, MD to Noble Farrell and Sharon Morris Farrell.

Jesse was a lifelong resident of St. Mary’s County. Jesse married his girl Marjorie on July 5, 2008 at Holy Angels Church in Avenue, MD. He was a waterman and enjoyed being on the water. He loved his Bay Built boat “Ann French”. He never met a stranger and would do anything for anyone. He loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his parents and wife, Marjorie, Jesse is also survived by his brother, Wesley Farrell (Brandi) of Avenue, MD his step-children, Brandie Waugaman and Dylan Waugaman both of Avenue, MD.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 19, 2017 from 1:00-4:00 p.m., with a prayer service with Waterman’s Salute from 4:00-5:00 p.m., at Holy Angels Catholic Church, 21340 Colton Point Rd., Avenue, MD 20609. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, November 20, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. with Reverend Anthony Lickteig officiating. Interment will be at Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery, 23080 Maddox Rd., Bushwood, MD 20618

The family invites you to join them for fellowship at the American Legion Post #221, 21690 Colton Pont Rd., Avenue, MD 20609, immediately following the prayer service on Sunday, November 19, 2017.