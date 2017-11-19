Joyce Virginia Tipton, 77 of Ocean View, Delaware (formerly of Nanjemoy, Maryland), died November 14, 2017, from a long battle with cancer, surrounded by her loving family.

Joyce was a Certified Medical Assistant at doctors’ offices. She was a very caring and loving woman who loved her family with passion. She loved the beach, food, and antiques. Christmas was her favorite holiday.

She was the daughter of Lloyd Gilbert Williams and Frances Virginia Towers Williams. In addition to her parents, she was also predeceased by her husband, Robert “Butch: Tipton.

She is survived by her sons, Thomas “Butch” Dixon (girlfriend, Annette) and William “Billy” Dixon; her daughters, Joann Copsey (Ronnie) and Jeannie Dixon; her grandchildren, Ashley Milstead (Jake), Tiffany Seyler, Rachel Dixon, Kimberly Huffman, Becca Dixon, and Joey Huffman; her great grandson, Jaidyn; her special friends, Thomas Dixon (Kay); her stepchildren, Rodney Tipton (Kerrie); Roger Tipton, and Katie Haile (JD); and six step-grandchildren.

Friends received on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 5-8PM with Funeral Service at 7PM at Raymond Funeral Service Chapel, 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, Maryland 20646.

Memorials in Joyce’s name to Lombardi Comprehensive Cancer Center, 3800 Reservoir Road, NW, Washington, DC 20007-2113.