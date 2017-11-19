James “Ronnie” Flora of Mechanicsville, MD and formerly of Beltsville, MD, passed on November 14, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center.

Ronnie is survived by Cecelia (BB) M. Dornall Flora, his wife of 38 years, devoted father of Tracy Flora and Lois Ort, both of Mechanicsville and Kimberly June of Glen Burnie; grandfather of Chase Redman, Christopher and Victoria Hunt and Amanda Rinker, and great-grandfather to Gracelynn Hunt. Son of Doris Lanham and the late Harry N. Flora; brothers Steve, Denny and Danny Flora and the late Janice Musgrove.

Ronnie was a devoted and loving husband, father and grandfather. He retired from Washington Suburban Sanitary Commission in 1996. Since his retirement, he enjoyed traveling and spending time with his wife and family.

Relatives and friends may call on Monday, November 20, 2017 from 5-8PM for Ronnie’s Life Celebration Visitation at Brinsfield-Echols Funeral Home, P.A., 30195 Three Notch Road, Charlotte Hall, MD 20622. Firemen’s Prayers with Beltsville and Prince Georges County Fire Department and American Legion Post 221 – Avenue Prayers will begin at 7PM. There will be a Funeral Service on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 at 11AM at the funeral home. Interment will follow at Queen of Peace Cemetery, 38888 Dr. Johnson Rd., Mechanicsville, MD 20659.

Pallbearers are: Christopher Hunt, Jr., Micheal Sturm, Charles Sturm, Jr., Kevin Musgrove, Charles Musgrove and Daniel Flora, Jr.