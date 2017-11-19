Jamie Robert Weimert, 29, of Cobb Island, died unexpectedly on November 12, 2017. He was born on September 29, 1988, and is the son of Lori and Derrick Spears.

Jamie was to everybody, exactly what they needed. He was a devoted and loving son, brother, and father. He was a kind and giving friend. He was generous to a fault and a kind, sincere man. Dedicated to his family, Jamie worked along-side his father everyday helping him to run the family business. Beyond work, they were best friends. His mother Lori, was his rock and Jamie, was hers. The love he had for his sister was beyond measure and he always admired her for her dedicated service and love for God.

Born in La Plata, Maryland, Jamie attended Grace Lutheran School and graduated from La Plata High School in 2007. Jamie most enjoyed being outdoors hunting, fishing and crabbing with his dad. Most recently, the light in is his eyes were for his daughter, Cherokee Grace. She was Dada’s little girl and his love for her was evident in all that he did. Jamie and his partner, Amie, had just received news that they were expecting their second child this coming May and he was beyond the moon, overjoyed.

He is survived by his mother and father, Lori and Derrick Spears; sister, Emily Spears; daughter, Cherokee Grace Weimert; partner, Amie L. Dixon; maternal grandparents, Robert and Carolyn Weimert; paternal grandmother, Johnnie L. Spears; Godparents, Janice Hall and Bobby Weimert, along with numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

Jamie is preceded in death by his beloved uncle, Darren L. Spears and cousin Rileigh G. Canlas.

Visitation will be on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 10 a.m. until time for service to begin at 12 p.m., at Grace Lutheran Church in La Plata, where Jamie was baptized and confirmed. Pastor Christopher Otten will officiate. Entombment will follow the service at Trinity Memorial Gardens and Mausoleum in Waldorf. Family and friends are encouraged to return to Grace Lutheran Church for a Celebration of Jamie’s Life.

Arrangements lovingly entrusted to Raymond Funeral Service in La Plata.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made out to Cherokee Grace Weimert and forwarded to P.O. Box 1350, La Plata, MD 20646. All donations will be placed in a trust for Jamie’s children. The family of Jamie Weimert wishes to thank all those who have reached out in support during this very difficult time. Our Angel will always be remembered for his strength and love that he gave to all who knew him.