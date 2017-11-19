Joseph Test Hatfield, 80

Joseph Test Hatfield of Dunkirk, MD, passed away on Thursday, November 16, 2017, at the age of 80.

Joseph was born in Lancaster, PA, on February 5, 1937 to Jean [Test] and Benjamin Hatfield.

For 61 years, he was the beloved husband of Barbara L. [Morrison] Hatfield. He was the loving father of Joe Hatfield and his wife Sharon and Debbie Severn and her husband Jim. He was the devoted grandfather of Stephanie Severn Barnett, Jenna Hatfield Shaner, Julie Hatfield Byer, James Severn and the late Joey Hatfield, Jr. He is also survived by great-grandchildren Carson Lee Barnett and Maycie James Barnett.

Please check back for service details.