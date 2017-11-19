Charles County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Dead Body Found Along Leonardtown Road in Waldorf

On Friday, November 17, 2017, at approximately 2:15 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 13000 block of Zekiah Drive in Waldorf for the report of a deceased male lying in the grassy area between a school and Leonardtown Road.

Detectives assigned to the Criminal Investigations Division, along with Forensics personnel, responded and observed no obvious signs of trauma to the body and no signs of foul play.

The man was subsequently identified as Saul David Armstrong, 46, of no fixed address.

A preliminary investigation revealed Armstrong might have been walking in the grassy area along Leonardtown Road when he either collapsed or intentionally decided to lay on the ground and rest. It also appeared Armstrong was in the area overnight, but was not wearing adequate clothing for cold temperatures.

Armstrong’s body was transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore where an autopsy will be performed to determine the cause of death.

Detective C. Shankster is investigating.

