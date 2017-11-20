Victims Identified in Two Separate Charles County Fatal Fires

On November 15, 2017, two individuals were victims of two fires in the County.

At approximately 5:40 a.m. a 911 call came in reporting someone possibly trapped in a trailer located on the property of 1775 Marhsall Hall Road in Bryan’s Road. The victim has been identified as 53 year old Duane F. Crispell, who was the caretaker for the animals at that location. His cause of death has been ruled smoke inhalation and thermal burns by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Investigators from that fire have ruled it accidental due to overloaded electrical circuits.

At approximately 3:21 p.m. a 911 call came in from a medical alert reporting a fire in a camper at 11950 Goldie Farm Place in Waldorf. The victim has been identified as 56 year old Patricia M. Mahoney who was unable to escape the fire due to being paralyzed. No one was home at time of the fire to assist her. Her cause of death has been ruled smoke inhalation and thermal burns by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. Investigators from that fire have ruled it an accidental due to careless smoking.

