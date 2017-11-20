Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Charles County – 11/20/2017

DUI Arrests for the La Plata Barrack from 10/28/17 through 11/19/17

NAME DATE & TIME OF ARREST TROOPER AGE CITY & STATE OF RESIDENCE CASTO, CONCETTA MAY 10/28/2017@0320 ZENTKOVICH 26 NEWBURG, MD MITCHELL, HERMAN LEE 10/28/2017@2158 ROTH 63 FORT WASHINGTON, MD WILLIAMS,JSUTIN DAVID 10/29/2017@0148 GALGAN 32 LA PLATA, MD TEACH, MIA DANIELLE 10/30/2017@2350 ZENTKOVICH 30 UPPER MARLBORO, MD MATEO CASTILLO, WILIAN E. 11-2-2017 @ 0223 GERMAN 20 LAUREL, MD GOODWIN, DERRICK B. 11/2/17 @ 2245 JEANS 44 FORESTVILLE, MD MAKLE, KRISTOPHER LEE 11-3-2017@ 0045 LEE 35 WALDORF, MD MENJIVAR-ALEGRIA, JUAN P. 11/4/17 @ 0027 JEANS 33 WALDORF, MD DUCKETT, TAMARA LEE 11/4/17 @ 0027 GERMAN 41 WALDORF, MD CARROLL, JEFFREY LYDELL 11/4/17 @ 0225 JEANS 31 WALDORF, MD KOOS, MICHELLE LYNN 11/4/17 @ 2251 PHILLIPS 53 NANJEMOY, MD PARKER, JAMESON JAMAL 11-05-17 @ 1726 MCCLINTOCK 35 WALDORF, MD FORD, TONY DEWAYNE 11-5-17 @ 1956 JEANS 40 WALDORF, MD DEFILIPPO, PHILLIP ARTHUR 11/5/17 @ 2059 MCCLINTOCK 48 WALDORF, MD CARTER, THAXTON ANDREW 11/6/17 @ 0006 JEANS 50 LA PLATA , MD VENORD, KIRSTIE SAIDA 11/6/17 @ 0123 GERMAN 34 FT WASHINGTON, MD BLUSH, KARL WILLIAM 11/7/17 @ 1801 MCCLINTOCK 58 COCOA, FL MENJIVAR, JOSE JERONIMO 11/7/17 @ 2359 IMAN 27 WALDORF, MD