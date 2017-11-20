Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Charles County – 11/20/2017

DUI Arrests for the La Plata Barrack from 10/28/17 through 11/19/17
|
NAME
|
DATE & TIME OF ARREST
|
TROOPER
|
AGE
|
CITY & STATE OF RESIDENCE
|
CASTO, CONCETTA MAY
|
10/28/2017@0320
|
ZENTKOVICH
|
26
|
NEWBURG, MD
|
MITCHELL, HERMAN LEE
|
10/28/2017@2158
|
ROTH
|
63
|
FORT WASHINGTON, MD
|
WILLIAMS,JSUTIN DAVID
|
10/29/2017@0148
|
GALGAN
|
32
|
LA PLATA, MD
|
TEACH, MIA DANIELLE
|
10/30/2017@2350
|
ZENTKOVICH
|
30
|
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
|
MATEO CASTILLO, WILIAN E.
|
11-2-2017 @ 0223
|
GERMAN
|
20
|
LAUREL, MD
|
GOODWIN, DERRICK B.
|
11/2/17 @ 2245
|
JEANS
|
44
|
FORESTVILLE, MD
|
MAKLE, KRISTOPHER LEE
|
11-3-2017@ 0045
|
LEE
|
35
|
WALDORF, MD
|
MENJIVAR-ALEGRIA, JUAN P.
|
11/4/17 @ 0027
|
JEANS
|
33
|
WALDORF, MD
|
DUCKETT, TAMARA LEE
|
11/4/17 @ 0027
|
GERMAN
|
41
|
WALDORF, MD
|
CARROLL, JEFFREY LYDELL
|
11/4/17 @ 0225
|
JEANS
|
31
|
WALDORF, MD
|
KOOS, MICHELLE LYNN
|
11/4/17 @ 2251
|
PHILLIPS
|
53
|
NANJEMOY, MD
|
PARKER, JAMESON JAMAL
|
11-05-17 @ 1726
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
35
|
WALDORF, MD
|
FORD, TONY DEWAYNE
|
11-5-17 @ 1956
|
JEANS
|
40
|
WALDORF, MD
|
DEFILIPPO, PHILLIP ARTHUR
|
11/5/17 @ 2059
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
48
|
WALDORF, MD
|
CARTER, THAXTON ANDREW
|
11/6/17 @ 0006
|
JEANS
|
50
|
LA PLATA , MD
|
VENORD, KIRSTIE SAIDA
|
11/6/17 @ 0123
|
GERMAN
|
34
|
FT WASHINGTON, MD
|
BLUSH, KARL WILLIAM
|
11/7/17 @ 1801
|
MCCLINTOCK
|
58
|
COCOA, FL
|
MENJIVAR, JOSE JERONIMO
|
11/7/17 @ 2359
|
IMAN
|
27
|
WALDORF, MD
That is a large list of irresponsible and selfish people. Hopefully this will be their wakeup call. Unfortunately some will not learn until they kill someone.
Ok, since Maryland has not voluntarily taken this on, which state wants to be the test state for mission statements for the criminal justice system? For jail time? For the purpose of fines? If it happens in one state, it will make headlines and other states might follow. — fond of C. U. R. E. Look, if they haven’t said anything yet,
I guess we’re still not giving those, to age 33, a ride home, if their home is closer than the jail is when the stop is made.