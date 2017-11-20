Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Charles County – 11/20/2017

November 20, 2017

DUI Arrests for the La Plata Barrack from 10/28/17 through 11/19/17

NAME

DATE & TIME OF ARREST

TROOPER

AGE

CITY & STATE OF RESIDENCE

CASTO, CONCETTA MAY

10/28/2017@0320

ZENTKOVICH

26

NEWBURG, MD

MITCHELL, HERMAN LEE

10/28/2017@2158

ROTH

63

FORT WASHINGTON, MD

WILLIAMS,JSUTIN DAVID

10/29/2017@0148

GALGAN

32

LA PLATA, MD

TEACH, MIA DANIELLE

10/30/2017@2350

ZENTKOVICH

30

UPPER MARLBORO, MD

MATEO CASTILLO, WILIAN E.

11-2-2017 @ 0223

GERMAN

20

LAUREL, MD

GOODWIN, DERRICK B.

11/2/17 @ 2245

JEANS

44

FORESTVILLE, MD

MAKLE, KRISTOPHER LEE

11-3-2017@ 0045

LEE

35

WALDORF, MD

MENJIVAR-ALEGRIA, JUAN P.

11/4/17 @ 0027

JEANS

33

WALDORF, MD

DUCKETT, TAMARA LEE

11/4/17 @ 0027

GERMAN

41

WALDORF, MD

CARROLL, JEFFREY LYDELL

11/4/17 @ 0225

JEANS

31

WALDORF, MD

KOOS, MICHELLE LYNN

11/4/17 @ 2251

PHILLIPS

53

NANJEMOY, MD

PARKER, JAMESON JAMAL

11-05-17 @ 1726

MCCLINTOCK

35

WALDORF, MD

FORD, TONY DEWAYNE

11-5-17 @ 1956

JEANS

40

WALDORF, MD

DEFILIPPO, PHILLIP ARTHUR

11/5/17 @ 2059

MCCLINTOCK

48

WALDORF, MD

CARTER, THAXTON ANDREW

11/6/17 @ 0006

JEANS

50

LA PLATA , MD

VENORD, KIRSTIE SAIDA

11/6/17 @ 0123

GERMAN

34

FT WASHINGTON, MD

BLUSH, KARL WILLIAM

11/7/17 @ 1801

MCCLINTOCK

58

COCOA, FL

MENJIVAR, JOSE JERONIMO

11/7/17 @ 2359

IMAN

27

WALDORF, MD

This entry was posted on November 20, 2017 at 12:52 pm and is filed under All News, Charles News, County, Law Enforcement, Top News, z 600X120 Top Ad Bottom, z Police Ad Top. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0 feed.

3 Responses to Maryland State Police DUI Arrests for Charles County – 11/20/2017

  1. Anonymous on November 20, 2017 at 2:23 pm

    That is a large list of irresponsible and selfish people. Hopefully this will be their wakeup call. Unfortunately some will not learn until they kill someone.

    Reply
  2. move on on November 20, 2017 at 7:57 pm

    Ok, since Maryland has not voluntarily taken this on, which state wants to be the test state for mission statements for the criminal justice system? For jail time? For the purpose of fines? If it happens in one state, it will make headlines and other states might follow. — fond of C. U. R. E. Look, if they haven’t said anything yet,

    Reply
  3. Anonymous on November 20, 2017 at 7:59 pm

    I guess we’re still not giving those, to age 33, a ride home, if their home is closer than the jail is when the stop is made.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.