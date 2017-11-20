Exclusive Video: Pilot Uninjured in Emergency Landing at St. Mary’s County Airport

On Monday, November 20, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m., firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport on Airport Road, in Hollywood, for the report of a airplane in distress.
The pilot reported he was experiencing a problem with his landing gear. The pilot circled the area to burn off fuel as first responders awaited his emergency landing.
At approximately 4:30 p.m., the 1966 Piper PA-30 multi-engine aircraft touched down without landing gear. The pilot was uninjured.
The plane is registered to Atlantic Aero Marine Inc., out of Seaford, Delaware.
That’ll pucker up your you know what..
About as good a landing as you can given the situation.
WOW!
Outstanding airmanship, sir!