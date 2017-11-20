Exclusive Video: Pilot Uninjured in Emergency Landing at St. Mary’s County Airport

November 20, 2017

On Monday, November 20, 2017, at approximately 2:45 p.m., firefighters and emergency personnel were dispatched to the St. Mary’s County Regional Airport on Airport Road, in Hollywood, for the report of a airplane in distress.

The pilot reported he was experiencing a problem with his landing gear. The pilot circled the area to burn off fuel as first responders awaited his emergency landing.

At approximately 4:30 p.m., the 1966 Piper PA-30 multi-engine aircraft touched down without landing gear. The pilot was uninjured.

The plane is registered to Atlantic Aero Marine Inc., out of Seaford, Delaware.




4 Responses to Exclusive Video: Pilot Uninjured in Emergency Landing at St. Mary’s County Airport

  1. ANONYMOUS on November 20, 2017 at 6:04 pm

    That’ll pucker up your you know what..

  2. Joep on November 20, 2017 at 6:23 pm

    About as good a landing as you can given the situation.

  3. Cheryl Emery on November 20, 2017 at 7:22 pm

    WOW!

  4. somdforever on November 20, 2017 at 8:16 pm

    Outstanding airmanship, sir!

