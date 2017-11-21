MISSING PERSON LOCATED – Charles County

11/21/2017 – MISSING PERSON LOCATED: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has located Matthew Horace Mason, 79, of White Plains, who was reported missing on November 19. Mason was located on November 21 in Glen Burnie, and will be reunited with family members and returned home.

11/201/2017: The Charles County Sheriff’s Office has activated a silver alert and is seeking the public’s help in locating Matthew Horace Mason, 79, of White Plains.

Mason was last seen on Sunday, November 19, 2017, at approximately 3:45 p.m., in the area of Desert Rose Court in White Plains.

Mason is described as a black male, 5’7”, 170 pounds, with brown eyes, white hair, and glasses.

He drives a 2010 burgundy Ford Taurus with Maryland registration 7AC5251.

According to family, Mason has dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Charles County Sheriff’s

