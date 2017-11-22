Wednesday’s Pet is PENEE

Wednesday’s Pet for 11/22/17 PENEE

Featured Pet: Penee

Rescue Group: Last Chance Animal Rescue

Breed: Terrier/Pointer Mix

Sex: Female

Size: Medium 45 lbs

Vetted: Spayed and Up-to-date with routine shots

Adoption Fee: $375.00 includes spay, UTD vaccines, deworming and flea and tick prevention applied and pup is microchipped

Penee #7724 is a loving 2-year-old mix. She loves attention and people. She is housebroken, crate and kennel trained. Penee knows basic commands and knows hand signals also. Penee was adopted by a loving family, but later had to be returned to rescue because she wasn’t getting along with their much older Boxer. She would be best suited as the only pet in the home. Penee had a human sister that she loved to play fetch with and even street hockey, she was an excellent defender. Penee will do well in a home with loving children. Her former human sister sent a note along to give some information on her background.

If you are interested in adopting, please fill out an adoption form, downloadable from our website: http://www.lastchanceanimalrescue.org/adoptus.html and return it per instructions. Email dogs@lastchanceanimalrescue.org with questions or call the main office at 301-274-9409.

Stay tuned to our Facebook page for adoption event locations and updates: www.facebook.com/lcarmd

A little bit of breed information:

Mixed breed dogs are generally healthier than purebred because they draw from a broader gene pool. When adopting a mixed breed dog, focus more on personality rather than breed. This can help so that you appreciate the dog even more. Love him on his own terms and he will love you back more.

“He is your friend, your partner, your defender, your dog. You are his life, his love, his leader. He will be yours, faithful and true, to the last beat of his heart. You owe it to him to be worthy of such devotion.”

– Unknown

