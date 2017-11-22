St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Another Robbery on Great Mills Road

November 22, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Thursday, November 2, 2017, at approximately 5:30 p.m., the victim reported he was robbed outside of Lex’s Laundromat located at 21628 Great Mills Road, in Lexington Park.

The victim stated while he was at his vehicle, the suspect assaulted him and forcefully stole his wallet. The suspect then fled the area on foot.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Deputy Budd at (301) 475-4200 extension *8013 or by email at Andrew.Budd@stmarysmd.com.

Citizens may also remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus your message to “CRIMES” (274637).


