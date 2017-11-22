John Paul Miles, Jr., 78 of California, MD, entered into eternal rest on November 19, 2017 at Washington Hospital Center, Washington, DC.

John was surrounded by his loving children and family members. Family and friends will gather on Saturday, December 2, 2017 for visitation at 10 am until Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am at St. Peter Claver Catholic Church, 16922 St. Peter Claver Rd, Ridge, MD 20680.

Interment to follow at Our Lady’s Church of Medley’s Neck Cemetery, 41348 Medleys Neck Rd, Leonardtown, MD 20650.