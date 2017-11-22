Martha “Marty” Charlotte Mattingly, 89, of Valley Lee, MD formerly from Cheverly, MD, and Wilkesbarre, PA passed away on November 17, 2017 in Callaway, MD. Born on December 17, 1927 in Wilkerbarre, PA, she was the daughter of the late Margaret Schydlowski, and Casmir Schydlowski. Marty was the loving wife the late Herbert Lee Mattingly whom she married on May 28, 1949 in PA, and who preceded her in death on December 23, 2008. Marty is survived by her children; Robert Mattingly of Laurel, MD, Mike Mattingly (Katie) of Annapolis, MD, Sharon Gray (Jeff) of Crofton, MD, James Mattingly (Lori) of Lowell, MI, sister in law Doreen Mattingly of Annapolis, MD 8 grandchildren, and 2 great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her son David Mattingly.

She graduated from high school in Pittston, PA in 1945. Marty moved from Cheverly, MD to St. Mary’s County, MD in 1987. She worked for Health Education Welfare as a Secretary and Presidents Council Physical Fitness Sports. Marty enjoyed gardening, crafts, and her grandchildren. She was known by all for her love of everyone and every living thing.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday, November 21, 2017 from 10:00 AM – 11:00 AM in St. George Catholic Church Valley Lee, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 AM with Father Paul Nguyen officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Pallbearers will be; Jessica Tennant, Sarah Mattingly, Alison Mattingly, Joseph Mattingly, Jeffrey Mattingly, and Nathan Mundie.

Contributions may be made to Hospice of St. Mary’ P.O. Box 625 Leonardtown, MD 20650.