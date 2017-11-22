Mary Juliana Knott, 92, of Mechanicsville, MD (formerly of St. Mary’s City) passed away November 18, 2017 at her home surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on August 18, 1925 to the late Joseph Leonard Mayor Sr. and Myrtle Elizabeth Ridgell Mayor.

Juliana married the love of her life, James I. Knott, Jr. on June 30, 1946 at St. James Catholic Church in Lexington Park, MD. Together they celebrated 45 wonderful years of marriage until his death in 1991. She was a dedicated insurance agent for State Farm Insurance Company; helping many people whom she also befriended. She enjoyed playing cards, especially pitch which she played every Tuesday. A most enjoyable and favorite pastime was having family and friends over for crabs and a game of Pitch. Family was her greatest love and she enjoyed spending as much time as possible with all of them.

Juliana is survived by her children: Linda M. Anderson (Harold) of Mechanicsville, MD, James L. Knott (Jackie) of Great Mills, MD and Kenneth J. Knott (Barbie) of Park Hall, MD; her sisters, Viola E. Mayor of Leonardtown, MD and Myrtle E. McWilliams (James) of Bushwood, MD; 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family and friends. In addition to her parents and husband, she is preceded in death by her son, Wayne Robert Knott; and her brothers: Charles Edward Mayor, Joseph Henry Mayor, Leonard Warren Mayor, James Aubrey Mayor, Richard Benedict Mayor, Paul Eugene Mayor, Robert Earl Mayor and Joseph Leonard Mayor, Jr.

Family will receive friends on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., with a Mass of Christian Burial at 12:00 p.m. at St. Cecilia Catholic Church, 47950 Mattapany Road, St. Mary’s City, MD 20686. Interment will be private.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice House of St. Mary’s, Post Office Box 625, Leonardtown, MD 20650