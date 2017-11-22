Kevin Adam Howell went to our Lord Jesus Christ on November 13, 2017. He passed away in his home among loved ones.

He was born February 21, 1984 in Clinton, Maryland to James Edward Howell, Jr. and Linda Marie Howell.

Kevin Adam Howell was a loving father, a grateful son, a giving husband and loyal friend to all. Kevin would give all of himself to you if you needed him. We will love him and keep his memory alive by telling his children and those in his family and friends of his greatness, kindness, selflessness and love.

He is survived by his mother, Linda Marie Howell, father, James Edward Howell, Jr. and children, Bella Danielle Hidalgo-Howell, Trenton James Howell, as well as his wife, Crystal Gail Howell. Kevin will be missed by his two brothers, Lieutenant Colonel James Edward Howell III and Paul Robert Howell. Kevin is the son-in-law to Kimberly Bostwick. Kevin is the brother-in-law to Yvonne Rose Howell and Taylor Bostwick, and loving uncle to Jaymie Nicole Howell, James Edward Howell IV and Jazmen Leigh Howell. Kevin is nephew to loving aunts and uncles Ron and Gloria Booth, James and Patricia Howell, Eva Roy, Edward and Vallery Howell, and Thomas Madison.

He will be missed by his cousins, friends and co-workers.

Family will receive friends on Sunday, November 26, 2017 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. at Brinsfield Funeral Home, 22955 Hollywood Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650. A Funeral Service will be held on Monday, November 27, 2017 at 11:00 a.m., at Brinsfield Funeral Home.

Interment will follow at Charles Memorial Gardens, 26325 Point Lookout Road, Leonardtown, MD 20650.