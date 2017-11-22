Joseph Francis Long, “J.F.” 70 of Leonardtown, MD passed away at his home on November 18, 2017. Born on December 17, 1946, he was the son of the late Mary Susan Hall Long, and Joseph Albert Long, III. Joseph was the loving husband of Linda Thompson Long, whom he married on July 12, 1969 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church Morganza, MD.

Joseph is survived by his children; Shelley Long DeLucco (Jason) of Leonardtown, MD, Scott Long (Chandi) of Ocean Pines, MD, 4 grandchildren; Jack DeLucco, Sawyer DeLucco, Adam DeLucco, and Max Long. Siblings; John Robert Long, James Henry Long, Susan Elaine Copsey, Thomas Richard Long, and Mary Elizabeth Long. He leaves many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his son David Michael Long and his sister Barbara Jean Long. He was a lifelong St. Mary’s County, MD resident and graduate of Margaret Brent High School in 1964.

Joseph joined the United States Army in February 1966 to February 1968. While serving in the Army he was stationed in the Fort Benning, GA, and Bangkok Thailand, he earned the National Defense Service Medal, M14 Sharpshooter with Riffle Bar, Expert Pistol .45, and Good Conduct Award. Joseph worked for Guy Brothers Implements in Clements, MD as a Parts Manager for 44 years, retiring in 2007. Joseph in his early years enjoyed hunting and later years fishing. He loved all sports, especially baseball (New York Yankees) and NASCAR. He played softball as the left fielder for Anderson’s Bar for many years. He loved his yard, and kept it manicured, his 4 grandsons were the center of his universe.

The family will receive friends on Monday, November 27, 2017 from 5:00 PM – 8:00 PM with prayers recited at 7:00 PM in the Mattingley-Gardiner Funeral Home Leonardtown, MD. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, November 28, 2017 at 10:00 AM in St. Aloysius Catholic Church Leonardtown, MD with Father David Beaubien officiating.

Interment will follow in Queen of Peace Catholic Cemetery Helen, MD. Pallbearers will be; John Robert Long, Ronald N. Guy, Lennie Thompson, Perry Guy, J.D. Lacey, and David Simmons. Honorary Pallbearers will be; Gary Pickney, David W. Thompson, Randy Oliver, Guy Tippett, Brian Long, Mike Guy, Frankie Vallandingham, Francis Guy, Jack DeLucco, Sawyer DeLucco, Adam DeLucco and Max Long.