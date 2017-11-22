Glenn “Gus” Algire Waltersdorff Jr., 66, died Monday, November 20, 2017, suddenly at Home.

He leaves life partner; Cathy Waltersdorff, Son; Glenn Waltersdorff III, Daughters; Erin Petrillo, (Chris), Jamea Peterson, (Ryan), Christin Waltersdorff, and five Grandchildren; Marty, Dominic, Ryan Jr., Bryce, and Allie.

Born and raised in Hanover, PA only son of the late Glenn Sr. and Virginia Leatrice Waltersdorff.

In his early years, Gus developed his love and talent for baseball. Living in Maryland, star Centerfielder for Suitland High school. Class of 1969. Attending Towson University, earned bachelor’s degree in Business Administration. 1980, started and owned Waldorf Marble Inc.

Marrying Cathy in 1981. Having four children and being an extremely loving family man, he excelled in coaching softball. He helped lead Thomas Stone H.S. with his daughters to two state championships.

Gus avidly volunteered in the community. Active board member of TSHS athletic boosters. His company was enjoyed by many at the ball field, bowling alley, and Legion.

Visitation will be at Raymond Funeral Service, P.A. 5635 Washington Avenue, La Plata, MD 20646 on Friday, November 24th from 4pm to 6pm, with a service at 6pm. Interment will be private.