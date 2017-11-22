Frances Margaret Sherbert, 101, passed away November 19, 2017 at Solomons Nursing Center. She was born December 6, 1915 in Smithville, now part of Dunkirk, MD to Joseph William and Gertrude May (Chaney) Armiger. Frances was raised on the family farm in Smithville and attended the former Smithville School. She married Joseph William Sherbert and they made their home in Dunkirk. Frances was a homemaker and also helped on the family farm, raising corn and tobacco. She was also a caregiver for her mother for many years and caregiver for other members of the community. Frances was a member of Smithville United Methodist Church and enjoyed traveling, cooking, sewing, gardening and spending time with family and friends.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband Joseph Sherbert and a sister Hazel Swann. She is survived by her daughter Margaret Ann Cox and her husband Oliver of Prince Frederick; grandchildren Patricia Ann Walter and husband Mark, Joseph Oliver Cox and wife Lisa and Gail Marie Gott and husband Jimmy, all of Prince Frederick; great-grandchildren Joshua Walter, Julie Hall and Jared and Adam Gott; and great-great-granddaughter Averie Walter.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Frances’ name may be made to the Solomons Nursing Center Chesapeake Wing Activities Program.