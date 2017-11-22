Audrey Clairine Rusmisel Stanton passed away peacefully Monday, November 20th surrounded by her loving family. Audrey was born September 14, 1935 in Washington, DC to the late William R. Rusmisel and Mautie Mola (Kincaid) Rusmisel.

Audrey’s greatest joy was being surrounded by and spending time with her family and friends, especially recently loving on her great-granddaughters Caroline and Elizabeth. Audrey was a member of Al-Anon for over 40 years. This was a source of pride and accomplishment. She led many meetings in the eastern region as well as being a guest speaker throughout the country for Al-Anon and AA functions. She met many wonderful lifelong friends through her work with Al-Anon.

In addition to her parents, Audrey is predeceased by her brother William ‘Moe’ Rusmisel and wife Alma, brother Raymond ‘Near’ Rusmisel and wife Shirley, sister Mary Drury and husband Joe, brother-in-law John Buechling, step-daughter Debbie Stanton, former husband Thomas ‘Jack’ Drury as well as other family and friends that have gone before her and have welcomed her to heaven with open arms.

Audrey is survived by her husband of 33 years, Wesley ‘Wes’ Stanton; sons Jeffrey Drury and wife Robin and John Drury and wife Chrissy; Sister Anna Buechling; Grandchildren Samantha Whirley and husband Tim, Randy Drury, Joshua Drury and wife Angela, Shelby Drury and Michael Drury; and Great-Grandchildren Caroline and Elizabeth Whirley. She is also survived by her dear friends, Greg and Barbara Henson.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy in Audrey’s name can be made to the Southern Maryland Beagle Rescue (beaglemaryland.org) or the Sheldon E. Goldberg Center for Breast Cancer (calverthealthfoundation.org/ways-to-give/online-donation).