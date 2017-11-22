Elizabeth “Betty” V. Klock of St. Leonard, MD, formerly of Forestville MD, passed away on Monday, November 20, 2017, at the age of 83.

Betty was born on May 24, 1934, in Washington, DC, to Bertha Kasulke and Peter E. Nielsen.

Betty was a loving wife, mother and friend, who always put everyone else first. She was a retired Budget Analyst for the Federal Government “GSA” division. Her hobbies included knitting, “Bingo”, crocheting, “Bingo”, craft jewelry making, “Bingo”, ceramics, but most of all “BINGO”. She enjoyed her time spent with family and all her lunch and dinner dates with her friends.

Betty lived a full life with the usual ups and downs but always did the best with what she had at the time. She lived her life to the fullest and cherished each moment.

She was the beloved wife of the late Thomas “Irving” Klock and the loving mother of Donna Lyn Wade, Thomas “Tommy” I. Klock, Jr. and his wife Laura, and Steven “Stevie” M. Klock and his wife Becky. She was the devoted Grandmother to Michelle Wade Lazaro and her husband Jimmy, Ann Klock Wetzel and her husband Jason, Brian Wade and his wife Lori, Steven Klock, Jr. and his wife Brittany, Dylan Klock, and Karen Klock Saravia and her husband Anthony. Betty was the Great-grandmother to Zachary Trivane, Skylar Trivane, Bradley Lazaro, Brayden Lazaro, Brynn Lazaro, Brayden Klock and Jason Klock. She was the dear friend of Eugene “Fritz” Entwistle and the sister of the late Robert “Bobby” P. Nielsen

The family invites you to join them for the viewing at Lee Funeral Home Calvert, Owings, MD on Sunday November 26th from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8p.m., and Monday November 27th at 10a.m. where funeral services will be held with Interment to follow at Epiphany Episcopal Church Cemetery, Forestville, MD.