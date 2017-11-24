Prince George’s County Police Department Suspends Probationary Officer After Assault Charge in DC

A probationary Prince George’s County Police Officer is now suspended after the Metropolitan Police Department charged him with assault with a dangerous weapon.

Probationary Police Officer Zaid Abed was off duty at the time of his arrest on Tuesday, November 19, 2017.

Officer Abed is currently a probationary officer assigned to the Bureau of Patrol. After graduating from the academy, officers are placed in a probationary status for their first year.

Abed’s been employed by the PGPD for 11 months.

Our Special Investigation Response Team (SIRT) of our Internal Affairs Division launched an administrative investigation after learning of the arrest.