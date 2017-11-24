Parking and Shuttle Information for Christmas on the Square in Leonardtown

On November 24, 2017, from 5:00 p.m. to 9:00 p.m., the Annual Tree Lighting will take place in downtown Leonardtown. Planned activities at the event include fire truck rides, face painting, a living Nativity, horse and carriage rides, a petting zoo, and many more activities.

Santa Claus will arrive at approximately 7:00 p.m., to light the Town Christmas Tree.

Due to the event, Leonardtown Square will be closed to traffic as well as some surrounding streets starting at approximately 2:00 p.m. Parking will be offered at the College of Southern Maryland and there is a free shuttle to transport citizens into town. Handicap parking will be available in the area of Park Avenue and Lawrence Street as well as the Public Parking lot on Park Avenue. Some handicap parking will also be available at the College of Southern Maryland.

