Scam Alert: Callers Posing as County Water and Sewer Representatives

Urgent Message to Calvert County Water and Sewer Customers

Phone scammers posing as representatives of Calvert County Government’s Water & Sewerage Division have been targeting some water and sewer customers. A few customers have received threatening calls or messages to immediately pay their water and sewer bills or their service will be shut off.

Please do not fall for these scams. If you receive a phone call from a name or number you do not recognize, use caution.

Be assured the Calvert County Division of Water & Sewerage will never:

Demand immediate payment over the phone or by email

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone or by email

Verify your identity by asking for personal and financial information

Require you to use a specific payment method to settle your account balance, such as a prepaid debit card or credit card

Threaten to immediately bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups for not paying.

If you receive a call and believe it is not legitimate, please hang up and call the Water & Sewerage Division at 410-535-1600, ext. 2329 or ext. 2554. We will discuss your account and payment options with you.