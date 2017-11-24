Tri-County Animal Shelter Announces December Promotions

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is pleased to announce the following December monthly promotions and reminders:

Homes 4 the Holidays (Friday, Dec. 1- Sunday, Dec. 30)

During the month of December, the shelter is reducing the adoption fee for dogs to $100 and for cats to $10. Help our animals find the forever home they deserve.

Coming to an Area near You (Saturdays, Dec. 2 and Dec. 9)

The shelter is coming to an area near you with adoptable animals. We will have dogs, cats, and maybe even a critter or two. Visit Tractor Supply White Plains (10795 Wawa Lane, White Plains) on Saturday, Dec. 2 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) on Saturday, Dec. 9 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find your new best friend!

Santa is Coming to Town (Saturday, Dec. 2; Sunday, Dec. 10; and Friday, Dec. 15)

The shelter is visiting with Santa at the St. Charles Towne Center (11110 Mall Circle, Waldorf) at various themed events throughout the month. Bring your family to enjoy breakfast, story time, or even bring your pet to have its photo taken with Santa. Pre-registration with the St. Charles Towne Center is required. Visit www.simon.com/mall/st-charles-towne-center for more details.

Saturday, Dec. 2, 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.: Breakfast with Santa

Sunday, Dec. 10, 8:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.: Pet Photo Night

Friday, Dec. 15, 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.: Storytime with Santa

Shelter Gift Cards

Instead of giving a pet as a gift this holiday season, consider buying your loved one a gift certificate to the Tri-County Animal Shelter. A gift certificate gives the adopter the opportunity to meet a few furry friends before making the right match for the family. Pair the gift certificate with a gift basket of pet-related items, such as a leash, collar, toys, treats, bedding, or food.

The Tri-County Animal Shelter is located at 6707 Animal Shelter Road in Hughesville. Shelter staff can be reached at 301-932-1713 or 800-903-1992. Adoption hours are Monday-Friday, noon to 5 p.m. and Saturday, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. To view animals available for adoption, visit www.CharlesCountyMD.gov/ES/AnimalShelter/Tri-County-Animal-Shelter or www.petfinder.com/shelters/MD112.html to find your “purrfect” pet. Follow the Tri-County Animal Shelter on Facebook for adoptable pets, pet tips, and more at www.facebook.com/TriCountyAnimalShelterSoMD/. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 800-735-2258.

