Solomons Christmas Walk Scheduled

The Solomons Business Association is gearing up for one of their signature events and they need your help. Sponsors are needed to help make this event a huge success. Sponsorship is a great way to showcase your business and show support for the SBA.

Attached is a complete list of the upcoming events for Christmas Walk. Please help spread the word for this great event and if you are interested in sponsoring please contact Vandy Young 240-577-1616 or Jen Stotler 301-247-7611

More Info Here

Registration From Here

Solomons Christmas Walk Wednesday, November 29th to Saturday 2nd December 2017

Wednesday, November 29th

12pm Decorating of Community Tree in Solomons Gazebo – All welcome, bring your craft bauble. Participating will be the members of SMCR ( Individuals with Devlopmental Differences)

– All welcome, bring your craft bauble. Participating will be the members of SMCR ( Individuals with Devlopmental Differences) 6:30pm Judging of Holiday Decorated Homes & Businesses in Solomons & Dowell.

Thursday, November 30th

6:30pm Christmas Party at Annmarie Gardens – all welcome- $30 per/p incl food Cash bar. Catered by Kingfisher’s Restuarant

Friday December 1st

4pm to 9pm Christmas Market – in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s

– in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s 6:30 pm Santa is delivered to Gazebo by SVFD and the switching of the tree & gazebo & riverwalk lights on. All children welcome!

Saturday, December 2nd

4pm to 8pm Christmas Market – in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s

– in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s 6:30pm Lighted Boat Parade . At Riverwalk approx 7pm.

. At Riverwalk approx 7pm. 7pm Childrens Show at Our lady Star of the Sea