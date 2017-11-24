Solomons Christmas Walk Scheduled

November 24, 2017

The Solomons Business Association is gearing up for one of their signature events and they need your help. Sponsors are needed to help make this event a huge success. Sponsorship is a great way to showcase your business and show support for the SBA.

Attached is a complete list of the upcoming events for Christmas Walk. Please help spread the word for this great event and if you are interested in sponsoring please contact Vandy Young 240-577-1616 or Jen Stotler 301-247-7611

Solomons Christmas Walk Wednesday, November 29th to Saturday 2nd December 2017

Wednesday, November 29th

  • 12pm Decorating of Community Tree in Solomons Gazebo – All welcome, bring your craft bauble. Participating will be the members of SMCR ( Individuals with Devlopmental Differences)
  • 6:30pm Judging  of Holiday Decorated Homes & Businesses in Solomons & Dowell.

Thursday, November 30th

  • 6:30pm Christmas Party at Annmarie Gardens – all welcome- $30 per/p incl food Cash bar. Catered by Kingfisher’s Restuarant

Friday December 1st

  • 4pm to 9pm Christmas Market – in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s
  • 6:30 pm Santa is delivered to Gazebo by SVFD and the switching of the tree & gazebo & riverwalk lights on. All children welcome!

Saturday, December 2nd

  • 4pm to 8pm Christmas Market – in park between Lore Oyster House & Kingfisher’s
  • 6:30pm Lighted Boat Parade. At Riverwalk approx 7pm.
  • 7pm Childrens Show at Our lady Star of the Sea

