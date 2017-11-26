Mechanicsville Firefighters Respond to Vehicle Into a House

On November 24, 2017, at approximately 4:55 p.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department, along with several EMS units, were dispatched to the 38400 block of Laurel Ridge Dr. for the report of a vehicle into a house.

Rescue Squad 2, Engine 21 and Command 2 responded on the call. On arrival, crews found a pick-up truck into the side of a house. The driver of the truck was able to self extricate prior to our arrival, and refused medical care.

The house was unoccupied at the time and there were no injuries. Crews assessed the damage and contacted the appropriate resources to respond to the scene.

