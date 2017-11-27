Prince George’s County Police Department Investigates Domestic-Related Murder/Suicide in Landover

Preliminary investigation reveals the mother killed her young son then took her own life

The Homicide Unit is investigating a domestic-related murder/suicide in Landover.

The victim is 2-year-old Joseph Wang of Jumpers Court in Glen Burnie. The suspect is 34-year-old Yu Song of the 400 block of Jumpers Court in Glen Burnie. The suspect is the victim’s mother.

On November 25, 2017, at about 10:00 pm, a family member called 911 asking officers to conduct a welfare check at a home in the 1700 block of Countrywood Court. When the officers arrived, they found the suspect and victim inside of a townhouse. Both were pronounced dead on the scene. The suspect and victim died of asphyxiation.

The motive is under investigation.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call the Homicide Unit at 301-772-4925. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)