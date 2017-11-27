Mechanicsville Volunteers Respond to Animal Rescue

On November 21, 2017, at approximately 10:15 a.m., firefighters from the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department responded to the 28000 Block of Thompson Corner Rd for the Animal Rescue.

Units arrived to find a horse that was stuck in the mud on its side. Crews, with the assistance of a veterinarian and St. Mary’s County Animal Control, used the grip hoist, UTV 2’s winch and large slings to get the horse sitting up.

Units operated for approximately two hours before returning to service.

The horse was left in the care of its owner and the veterinarian.

