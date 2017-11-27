Lottery’s Holiday Season Wish: Please Give Responsibly

Maryland Lottery joins international effort to promote age-appropriate holiday giving

Giving the gift of Lottery excitement is an enjoyable way to celebrate the holiday season, but the Maryland Lottery offers an important reminder that Lottery tickets are not an appropriate gift for anyone under the age of 18. This year, the Maryland Lottery is once again part of an international holiday season effort to promote responsible giving.

The National Council on Problem Gambling and the International Centre for Youth Gambling Problems and High-Risk Behaviors at McGill University in Montreal are sponsoring their 10th Annual Holiday Campaign. The Maryland Lottery is among more than 40 lotteries nationwide and around the world that are participating. Through this annual effort, the lottery industry joins with responsible gambling stakeholders to raise awareness of responsible play and urge parents and relatives not to buy lottery products for minors.

The Maryland Lottery emphasizes responsible gambling through its marketing efforts and promotional materials, all of which carry messaging to encourage responsible play and information on how individuals with gambling problems can find help. In addition, the Lottery is a member of the World Lottery Association (WLA), a global organization that offers a framework of responsible gambling principles and four levels of certification. The Maryland Lottery is pursuing the highest levels of WLA certification, which require ongoing responsible gambling education and training programs for Lottery employees and retailers.

“Our staff is strongly committed to these efforts, and we’re determined to maintain our place as a leader in responsible gambling initiatives,” said Maryland Lottery and Gaming Director Gordon Medenica. “We encourage everyone to enjoy our games responsibly, and to remember that Lottery tickets are not for children.”

Since its inception in 1973, Maryland Lottery and Gaming has awarded more than $24 billion in prizes to Lottery players and more than $15 billion in Lottery revenue to the State of Maryland. One of Maryland’s largest revenue sources, the Lottery supports important state programs and services including education, public safety and health, human resources and the environment. For more information, go to mdlottery.com. Please remember to play responsibly and within your budget. For confidential help or information about gambling problems, visit mdgamblinghelp.org or call 1-800-GAMBLER.