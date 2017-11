On Monday, November 27, 2017, at approximately 3:30 p.m., police, firefighters and EMS units were dispatched to Three Notch Road, in the area of Evergreen Park Road, in Lexington Park, for a motor vehicle accident.

A jeep traveling on Three Notch Road left the travel portion of the roadway and struck a utility pole, causing a brush fire. A Pontiac Trans Am parked in the woods was destroyed by the fire.

One person from the Jeep was transported to an area hospital.