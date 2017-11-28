Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant Sirens to be Tested

A full-cycle test of the alert and notification sirens throughout St. Mary’s, Calvert and Dorchester counties will be conducted on Monday, December 4, 2017 at noon.

This is the first December full-cycle test for Calvert Cliffs on the new testing frequency. The test includes a three-minute activation of all sirens within the 10-mile area around the Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant. All citizens are asked to remember the scheduled testing and relay the information to friends, family and neighbors.

The testing is being conducted to check siren operation and increase public awareness of the alert and notification siren system. If the sirens sound at any other time, residents should tune to one of the local radio for information and instructions.

The new bi-annual testing schedule is as follows:

• December 4, 2017

• June 4, 2018

• December 3, 2018

Knowing what to do before, during and after an emergency is a critical part of being prepared and may make all the difference, when seconds count.

To learn about Disasters & Hazards, Being Prepared and Being Informed visit prepare.stmarysmd.com