Maryland Fifth-Graders Invited to Submit Arbor Day Posters

Annual Contest Taking Submissions until Feb. 2

The Maryland Department of Natural Resources and Forest Conservancy District Boards invites all Maryland fifth-graders in private and public schools to participate in the annual Arbor Day Poster Contest.

The theme for 2018 is “Trees Are Terrific…and Make Communities Healthy!” All entries need to be delivered to a Maryland Forest Service office by noon Feb. 2, 2018.

Students are encouraged to share their appreciation for Maryland’s forests and trees through original works of art. Poster sizes must be no smaller than 8.5 by 11 inches and no larger than 22 by 28 inches. They must be drawn in acrylic, crayon, ink, marker, paint pens, regular or colored pencil, tempera paint or watercolor.

Posters will be judged on a county level and then submitted to the Maryland Urban and Community Forest Committee to compete at the statewide level.

The department will then choose the top three winning posters that will receive tree plantings at the artists’ schools ─ first place will win 15 trees; second place will receive 10; and third place will get five. Teachers will be notified by March 21.

Comments or questions may be directed to Anne Gilbert at 410-260-8510.