DC Man Charged with Attempted Murder and Assault in Waldorf Shooting

November 28, 2017
Timothy Darren Proctor, Jr., 33, of Washington, DC

On Sunday, November 26, 2017, at approximately 12:30 p.m., officers from the Charles County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 800 block of Copley Avenue in Waldorf for the report of a shooting.

Officers arrived on the scene and immediately provided medical care to the victim, a 48-year-old male, who had a wound from a bullet that grazed his head.

The victim was transported to a hospital where he was treated.

Officers were able to obtain a description of the suspects and their vehicle, and a lookout was dispatched. A responding officer located the suspects vehicle on Oak Manor Drive. Officers established a perimeter and set up surveillance. As the suspects attempted to leave the area, officers initiated a traffic stop and took them into custody without incident.

Through further investigation, detectives learned the victim and suspects were involved in an argument when one of the suspects pulled out a gun and shot the victim. Timothy Darren Proctor, Jr., 33, of Washington, DC, was charged with attempted murder, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, and other related charges.

A second suspect was released pending further investigation. Det. J. Elliott is investigating.

