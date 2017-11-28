Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Pedestrian Struck in Lusby

On Monday, November 27, 2017, at approximately 5:50 p.m., members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office Patrol Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team were dispatched to Sandy Wash Circle in Lusby for a report of a pedestrian struck.

Patrol units arrived with fire department personnel and confirmed that an adult female was struck by a motor vehicle on Sandy Wash Circle.

Preliminary investigation revealed that Brandy Nicole Damron, 34, of Lusby, was walking northbound on the southbound side of Sandy Wash Circle. The area of Sandy Wash Circle where the collision occurred has no shoulder area. Damron was dressed in all dark clothing. Douglas Orval White, 33, of Lusby, was operating a 2012 Chrysler 200 southbound on Sandy Wash Circle. Damron was struck by the front passenger side of the Chrysler.

Due to injuries received in the collision, Damron was flown to Baltimore Shock Trauma by State Police Medevac. White had no injuries.

It appears that lighting conditions in the area where the collision occurred, the fact that Damron was wearing dark clothing, walking on a roadway with no shoulder area and potentially intoxicated are some of the factors that contributed to this collision.

The collision and the events that led up to it are under investigation by Sgt. T. Phelps of the Crash Reconstruction Team. Anyone with additional information regarding the collision is asked to contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at 410-535-2800 or e-mail the investigator at thomas.phelps@calvertcountymd.gov.

