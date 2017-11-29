Maryland State Police-Fatal Collision Investigating in Prince George’s County

Shortly after 3:30 p.m. on November 28, 2017, the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack responded to the area of eastbound I-495/Inner Loop-Washington Beltway east of New Hampshire Avenue for a vehicle collision involving a pedestrian.

Preliminary investigation revealed a 2015 International truck tractor was traveling eastbound on I-495 when it struck a pedestrian that was walking on the roadway in the right lane.

The driver of the truck was identified as Richard Mitchell, 46, Cordova, Tennessee. The pedestrian was identified as Mark Armstrong, 66, Silver Spring, MD.

For unknown reasons, Armstrong was walking in the roadway when he was struck by the trailer portion of the truck tractor. Armstrong succumbed to his injuries as a result of the collision. The Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack, Collision Reconstructionist is investigating the collision. There was no indication of impairment on the driver at the time of this investigation. The two right lanes of eastbound I-495 were closed for approximately three hours during the investigation. The lane closure was handled by the State Highway Administration. The Maryland State Police, Commercial Vehicle Enforcement personnel responded to the scene to conduct the inspection of the truck and trailer.

Anyone with information regarding this crash is asked to contact the Maryland State Police, College Park Barrack at 301-345-3101. This investigation is continuing.