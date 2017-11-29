Detectives in PG County Arrest Sports Trainer for Sexual Solicitation of High School Student

Detectives arrested a Baltimore man in connection with sending an inappropriate photo to a high school student.

The suspect is 26-year-old Carl Joseph of the 600 block of Harwood Avenue in Baltimore. He worked with one of the girls basketball teams at Gwynn Park High School in Brandywine as a volunteer trainer. He is not a Prince George’s County Public Schools employee.

PGPD investigators learned of the incident from Prince George’s County School Security officials. The preliminary investigation reveals that earlier this month Joseph texted a photo of his full body including his genitals to the victim. A student who was aware of the photo notified a teacher. Joseph was arrested Monday and is charged with solicitation of a minor and displaying obscene nude pictures.

Anyone with information in this case is urged to call the Prince George’s County Police Department’s Children and Vulnerable Adult Unit at 301-772-4930. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call Crime Solvers at 1-866-411-TIPS (8477), or go online at www.pgcrimesolvers.com, or use the “P3 Tips” mobile app (search “P3 Tips” in the Apple Store or Google Play to download the app onto your mobile device.)