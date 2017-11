On November 24 at 10:27 p.m., officers responded to a convenience store in the 1000 block of St. Ignatius Drive in Waldorf for the report of a robbery.

Investigation showed the suspect entered the business, approached a clerk, and implied he had a weapon. He demanded the clerk open the drawers to the cash registers.

The suspect fled before taking any money, after noticing people pulling into the parking lot.

PFC D. Walker is investigating.