Hoyer Hosts Roundtable Discussion on the Opioid Crisis with U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams

Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) hosted U.S. Surgeon General VADM Jerome M. Adams in Calvert County to discuss the opioid epidemic in Maryland’s Fifth District. Congressman Hoyer and Surgeon General Adams were joined by representatives from Opioid Intervention Teams in Prince George’s County, Anne Arundel County, Charles County, Calvert County, and St. Mary’s County.

Following the discussion, Congressman Hoyer and Surgeon General Adams met with individuals in recovery.

“I want to thank Surgeon General Adams for joining me to discuss the opioid crisis in Maryland’s Fifth District,” said Congressman Hoyer. “I appreciated learning more about what each of the jurisdictions in the Fifth District are doing to combat the epidemic – including education, prevention, treatment, and recovery. In order to fully address this growing crisis, we must work together at every level of government – local, state, and federal – to help those struggling with addiction. I also want to thank the individuals who met with us to discuss their personal struggles with addiction and their road to recovery. I join in thanking Surgeon General Adams for his commitment to this issue, and for the work his office has done to shine a light on this nationwide epidemic.”

“We must look for strategies to address opioid addiction effectively and look for opportunities to prevent drug use, overdose, infectious disease, and more fully leverage all of our public health, business, law enforcement, and community resources to address these issues head on,” said Surgeon General Adams. “Yesterday’s roundtable, highlighted the diverse partners that must be involved in the opioid response. Working together to ensure that efforts, like those discussed yesterday, are known and supported by all of those who play a role, will lead to better health through better partnerships.”

