Deputies in St. Mary’s County Make Drug Arrest

November 29, 2017
Dequan Rodrick Joseph, 22, of California and Martin Mariano Rosado, 30, of Brooklyn, New York

Dequan Rodrick Joseph, 22, of California and
Martin Mariano Rosado, 30, of Brooklyn, New York

On Sunday, November 12, 2017, Sgt. Raddatz from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 23000 Three Notch Road, in California, and detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle which had two occupants.

Investigation yielded approximately a 1/2 pound of marijuana inside the vehicle.

  • Dequan Rodrick Joseph, 22, of California, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended.
  • Martin Mariano Rosado, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Once at the detention center, Rosado attempted to discard a baggie of marijuana he had hidden on his person; he was subsequently charged with Possess Contraband Place of Confinement.

