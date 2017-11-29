Deputies in St. Mary’s County Make Drug Arrest

On Sunday, November 12, 2017, Sgt. Raddatz from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office conducted a vehicle stop in the area of 23000 Three Notch Road, in California, and detected a strong odor of marijuana in the vehicle which had two occupants.

Investigation yielded approximately a 1/2 pound of marijuana inside the vehicle.

Dequan Rodrick Joseph, 22, of California, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana 10 GM+, CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia, and Driving While Suspended.

Martin Mariano Rosado, 30, of Brooklyn, New York, was charged with CDS: Possession of Marijuana and CDS: Possession of Paraphernalia.

Once at the detention center, Rosado attempted to discard a baggie of marijuana he had hidden on his person; he was subsequently charged with Possess Contraband Place of Confinement.

