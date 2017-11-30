St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Saturday, October 25, 2017, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the suspect stole a Husqvarna Chain Saw from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in California, MD.

The suspect was last seen getting into a waiting dark red SUV, displaying partial MD registration “3775”.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Dfc. Steinbach at (301) 475-4200 extension *8055, or by email at Rozier.Steinbach@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus message to “CRIMES” (274637).

