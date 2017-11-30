St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Seeks Public’s Assistance Identifying Theft Suspect

November 30, 2017

The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person pictured.

On Saturday, October 25, 2017, at approximately 6:55 p.m., the suspect stole a Husqvarna Chain Saw from the Lowe’s Home Improvement Store in California, MD.

The suspect was last seen getting into a waiting dark red SUV, displaying partial MD registration “3775”.

Anyone with information about this incident/and or the identity of the suspect is asked to contact Dfc. Steinbach at (301) 475-4200 extension *8055, or by email at Rozier.Steinbach@stmarysmd.com. Citizens may also contact Crime Solvers at (301) 475-3333 or text a tip to “TIP239” plus message to “CRIMES” (274637).

